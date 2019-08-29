Cebu Sharks falter, lose to champs Davao Tigers in Maharlika Pilipinas hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol fell short against the reigning South Division champions Davao Occidental Tigers, 61-65, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Season on Thursday night, August 29, 2019, at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Sharks were poised to register their biggest win of the season as they took a 61-57 lead after a three-pointer by Rhaffy Octobre and a fastbreak layup by Kraniel Villoria with 2:15 to go.

However, that proved to be Cebu’s last hurrah as Joseph Terso uncorked two straight three-pointers from the opposite corners that gave Davao a 63-61 lead with 37 seconds remaining.

The Sharks got the ball back but their offensive possession went haywire with Villoria’s triple getting blocked by Cebuano guard Eman Calo.

Curiously, Cebu waited until there were only four seconds remaining to give up a foul to stop the clock. Terso then sealed the win for the Tigers with two free-throws.

Terso led the Tigers with 16 points while Yvan Ludovice had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mark Yee was held down to just nine points but added 13 boards and four assists. The victory was Davao’s eighth in a row and bolstered their win-loss record to a league-best 10-1.

Cebu got 13 points and 11 rebounds from Octobre and 12 points and nine boards from William McAloney. Harold Cortes and Joel Lee Yu produced 10 points each, with the latter contributing five rebounds and seven assists.

The Sharks’ top perimeter threat, Patrick Jan Cabahug, had a terrible outing as he was held scoreless, after scoring just two points last time out. The Sharks dropped to 4-7./dbs