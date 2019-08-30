Unity parade kicks off Mandaue City’s 50th Charter Day celebration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Employees of the Mandaue City government, its 27 barangays and national line agencies participated in a street parade to celebrate the city’s 50th Charter Day on Friday, August 30.

The city’s golden anniversary celebration kicked off with a parade which started at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex (MCCSC) at 6 a.m.

Participants wore green Charter Day T-shirts and carried pompoms made of gold tin foil.

Flaglets bearing the Mandaue City Charter Day logo were also seen during the parade.

The Mandaue City float was adorned with flowers and painted with colorful designs.

It had the words: “Cheers to 50 years of Partnership in Development! Cheers to more years!”

The parade then passed by the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) through A. Soriano Avenue, right to D. Seno Street and A. Del Rosario in Barangay Mantuyong.

The parade ended at the National Shrine of Saint Joseph at 8 a.m. where government officials and employees will hear a Holy Mass as part of the celebration.

The Holy Mass has just started at the time of this writing.

Mandaue City’s contingent for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo last Sunday, August 25, will perform at the Mandaue City Heritage Plaza after the Mass.

The city government will also acknowledge its outstanding employees during the charter day program at the MCCSC later at 10 a.m.

Mandaue City was proclaimed a city on August 30, 1969 through Republic Act (RA) 5519 during the term of the late mayor Demetrio “Boy” Cortes.

In May 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law RA 11257 which declared Mandaue as a lone District. / celr