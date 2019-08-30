Cebu dominates triathlon-turned-aquathlon races

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines – Talisay City and Cebu City dominated the triathlon-turned-aquathlon competition of the Batang Pinoy National Championships held at the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex, this morning of Friday, August 30, 2019, in this city.

Talisay City’s Matthew Justine Hermosa and Jeanna Mariel Cañete took the boys and girls gold medals in the 13-15 category while Cebu City’s Carron Paulter Cañas took the boys title in the 11-12 category.

Instead of triathlon, the technical committee of triathlon decided to turn the event into an aquathlon because the area surrounding the pool was muddy due to heavy rains and was no longer safe for biking.

Hermosa clocked 15 minutes and 53 seconds (15:53) to take the gold in the boys 13-15 while Cañete had a time of 18:10 to take the girls 13-15 title.

Hermosa and Cañete are also members of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) headed by Roland Remolino and assisted by Mary Joanna Remolino.

Carron, for his part, crossed the finish line with a time of 15:06 to bag the boys 11-12 gold. TLTG’s Earol Belonguil and Moira Frances Erediano finished with the bronze in the 13-15 category. Belonguil clocked 16:13 while Erediano had a time of 18:52.

All will also be competing in the duathlon Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the same venue. /elb