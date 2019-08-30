Beauty queens exchange kind words amid Reyna ng Aliwan dethronement issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Real queens fix each other’s crowns; they also lift each other up.

Newly-crowned Reyna ng Aliwan 2019 Roi Neeve Comanda encouraged Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 Nicole Borromeo to look at the positive side of everything.

“No matter what happens, never lose your desire for your dreams. You are such an inspiration to many,” Comada says of Borromeo in an interview with CDN Digital through Facebook Messenger.

On August 28, Comanda assumed as Reyna ng Aliwan 2019 winner.

According to organizers, Borromeo allegedly violated the contract by joining other national pageants after she won the crown as Reyna ng Aliwan 2019.

In April 2019, Borromeo was part of Miss Teen Philippines 2019 and placed second runner-up.

Currently, Borromeo is representing Cebu in Miss Millennial Philippines 2019, a pageant segment of GMA’s “Eat Bulaga!” as part of her Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 duties.

This is the first time that a winner was dethroned in the history of Reyna ng Aliwan.

On Thursday, August 29, Borromeo released a statement saying that she respects the organizers’ decision.

She also tagged Comanda on her Facebook post and wished her a fruitful reign.

Comanda says she was touched with Borromeo’s message.

She says it proves the friendship that they have built throughout the years.

“It is such a big deal to me and it made my heart so full,” says Comanda.

The two first met in Miss Silka Philippines 2017 where Borromeo placed as second runner-up.

The two beauty queens reunited when they became roommates during their Reyna ng Aliwan 2019 stint.

Comanda and Borromeo were roommates from the beginning of the pageant.

Every night, they talked about family, their goals, dreams, and perception about life.

“Because of that, we got very close to each other. She has a big heart,” Comanda says.

The Baguio City native assures Borromeo that she has her support in her quest to become Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

“I want you to know that I miss you so much and that I am so proud of you for being such a tough woman. Regardless of anything, you always have me. I cannot wait to see you bring another pride to your beloved Cebu,” says Comanda.

Prior to her dethronement, Borromeo was the ninth Cebuana to win the Reyna ng Aliwan crown.

Reyna ng Aliwan is one of the highlights of the Aliwan Fiesta, a gathering of all festivals in the country which is held every April in Pasay City. / celr