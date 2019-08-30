IN PHOTOS: Mandaue City’s 50th Charter Day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 50th Charter Day celebration of Mandaue City is graced by government officials but it is the ordinary employees and the representatives of the 27 barangays who make up majority of the crowd.

Wearing their green Charter Day shirts and waving their gold pompoms, these individuals woke up early, walked along the city streets, and endured the hot and humid weather to celebrate the city’s golden anniversary.

These photos by CDN Digital Intern Enrique Nicholas Murga Bejar show how this Charter Day is truly a celebration of these people’s cooperation and sacrifice.

Cultural presentations are also performed by students from different schools.

/ celr