IN PHOTOS: Mandaue City’s 50th Charter Day

By Enrique Nicholas Murga Bejar |August 30,2019 - 11:40 AM

All smiles for Mandaue City’s 50th Charter Day. CDND PHOTO / Enrique Nicholas Murga Bejar

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 50th Charter Day celebration of Mandaue City is graced by government officials but it is the ordinary employees and the representatives of the 27 barangays who make up majority of the crowd.

Wearing their green Charter Day shirts and waving their gold pompoms, these individuals woke up early, walked along the city streets, and endured the hot and humid weather to celebrate the city’s golden anniversary.

These photos by CDN Digital Intern Enrique Nicholas Murga Bejar show how this Charter Day is truly a celebration of these people’s cooperation and sacrifice.

A jampacked Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex as the entire city celebrates its golden anniversary.

The colors of green and gold are the official motif of the Mandaue City’s 50th Charter Day celebration.

Jonathan “OJ” Cimafranca and Phoebe Kaye Fernandez listen in amusement as participants cheered when their barangays and departments were called.

Rainbow-colored umbrellas are some of the props of the City Treasurer’s Office as they cheered for their office during the Charter Day program held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Friday, August 30.

Mandaue City Hall employees prepare the plaques, medals and certificates to be given to the outstanding employees.

Cultural presentations are also performed by students from different schools.

Traditional presentations are part of the 50th Charter Day celebration of Mandaue City.

It’s a day of celebration for Mandaue City filled with songs and dances.

