State-of-the-art eye care center opens at Arc Hospital,

CEBU CITY–A state-of-the-art eye care center opened Friday, August 30, at Arc Hospital in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

Dr. Alex Alegrado, Arc Hospital administrator, said they had been looking around to partner with those who had advanced medical technology.

The group, which is affiliated with the Borough Center for Sight, had an eye center in a Manila hospital, Alegrado said.

The group also decided to open another center in Cebu.

Read more: ARC Hospital ready to serve Cebuanos

He said that a medical equipment at the eye care center called Kaleidos, a diagnostic equipment, would provide a very fast diagnosis of the condition of a patient’s eyes.

“This is really a family-oriented facility,” Alegrado said.

Compared to the usual way of eye diagnosis, he said that the equipment would be ideal for vision analysis of children, especially with the approval of the law mandating vision screening for children.

The Republic Act 11358 or the National Vision Screening Act mandates the creation of a vision screening program for children in pre-school as part of efforts to treat eye diseases in early stages.

Under the law, the screening should include pre-school aged children since good eyesight plays an important role in learning.

The Department of Education will lead the implementation of the program with assistance of the Department of Health and the Philippine Eye Research Institute.

The eye center is manned by a team of ophthalmic surgeons trained here and abroad.

These surgeons have 15 years experience of laser vision correction and precision refractive lens exchange and cataract surgery./dbs