Rama to Labella: Amend EO forming Sinulog board

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama will ask Mayor Edgardo Labella to amend the executive order (EO) that formed the Sinulog Governing Board.

Rama, who sits as chairperson of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said he met with the SFI executive committee members who expressed confusion about the role of the governing board and how its presence will affect the organizing tasks for the 2020 Sinulog Festival.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, August 30, the vice mayor said he has outlined some possible amendments in the EO, which he will “respectably” submit to the mayor.

This includes making the provincial governor of Cebu as a co-chairperson of the Sinulog Board, suggesting particular members of the SFI to be part of the board, and removing the approval function of the Board to all resolutions of the SFI.

“If the Sinulog Board has to review and approve the decisions of the SFI, it will take a lot of time to organize Sinulog. We should just show the mayor our plans and he will make suggestions or add insight to the plans,” said Rama.

Rama said he is yet to talk with the mayor over these amendments but he is confident the mayor will agree to the amendments.

“We are willing to work together but we just need to clarify the functions,” he said.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Labella said he will review the amendments proposed by Rama once he arrives in Cebu City.

Labella is currently in Davao City.

Labella said there is no conflict between him and the vice mayor, and that he still trusts Rama as his partner in running the city.

“I trust him 100 percent,” said Labella.

Meanwhile, Rama said he is also willing to work with former mayor Tomas Osmeña, who is the new board member of SFI.

Rama refused to answer questions if they have settled their differences after their political fall-out in 2013.

Rama earlier said that Osmeña is welcomed in his office. / celr