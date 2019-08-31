Cebu City back to 2nd place in latest Batang Pinoy 2019 medal tally

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños dropped to the second spot as of the latest official medal tally released by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Cebu City trails defending champion Baguio City at far second with a gold-silver-bronze medal haul of 30-33-29. Baguio City already has a medal tally of 53-39-56 going into the last day of competition of this weeklong multi-sporting event.

Baguio City and Cebu City also finished first and second, respectively, in last year’s edition of this event which Baguio City hosted.

In 2018, Baguio had a medal tally of 83-81-107 while Cebu City had 36-40-44.

At third is Davao City with a medal count of 30-24-37. Davao City, this time, brought many athletes as opposed to last year where most of them decided to cancel their participation due to super typhoon Ompong.

At fourth and fifth places, respectively, are Laguna Province and Quezon City. Laguna has 27-24-18 while Quezon has 24-24-22.

Current Top 6 to 10 are Pangasinan Province (18-25-27), Pasig City (17-28-15), Zamboanga City (16-9-26), Muntinlupa City (15-8-6) and Lapu-Lapu City (15-7-10).

Teams will still compete today, August 31, in chess, badminton, basketball, volleyball, softball and futsal.

The closing ceremony is slated at 2 p.m., Friday, August 31, still at the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex.

The Top 5 local government units (LGUs) in this multi-sporting event will be getting a sports program package as PSC’s assistance to their respective sports development.

The champion LGU will get a sports program package of P3 million, P2.5 million for the second placer and P2 million for the third placer.

The fourth and fifth placers will get P1.5 million and P1 million, respectively. / celr