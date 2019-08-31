Talisay City’s young athletes dominate triathlon, duathlon in Batang Pinoy national tilt

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines — Talisay City proved its dominance in triathlon and duathlon as its athletes clinched three of the four gold medals in the duathlon event of the Batang Pinoy National Championships held early Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex here.

James Carlo Flores started the gold medal haul for Talisay City when he ruled the Boys 11-12 category with a time of 24 minutes and 37 seconds.

Next to bag a gold was Matthew Justine Hermosa who clinched his second gold medal in this multi-sporting event as he once again ruled the Boys 13-15 category with a time of 33:22.

His teammate, Earol Belonguil, finished with another bronze in the same category after he crossed the finish line with a time of 34:14.

The third gold medal was handed in by Frances Moira Erediano who bagged the gold in the Girls 13-15.

The Talisay girls swept the Top 3 in the 13-15 category as Erediano’s teammate, Jeanna Mariel Cañete took the silver while another Talisay athlete, Marielle Estreba, bagged the bronze.

Erediano clocked 36:32, Cañete had a time of 38:28 and Estreba finished with a time of 38:55.

There was another athlete who finished second to Erediano but she was disqualified for using aero bars.

Flores, Hermosa, Belonguil, Erediano and Cañete are all members of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold (TLTG-GFG) while Estreba is a member of Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Group. / celr