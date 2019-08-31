P2-M illegal drugs seized from former TNVS driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested an alleged member of a big-time drug syndicate in a buy-and-bust operation on V. Rama Street in Barangay Calamba at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30.

Several packs of suspected shabu weighing 300 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of at least P2.04 million was confiscated from Patrick Fred Amaya Caballero.

Caballero, 26, is a resident of Epra Street in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Leia Albiar Alcantara, public information officer of PDEA-7, used to be a driver for a transport network vehicle service (TNVS).

Alcantara said Caballero had been under surveillance for one week.

Alcantara said authorities discovered that Caballero can dispose at least one kilo of illegal drugs per week.

The illegal drugs are distributed in the sitios and barangays in Cebu City.

Caballero is suspected to be a member of a big-time drug group operating in Cebu City.

He is currently detained at PDEA 7 lock-up jail while he awaits for the filling of cases in violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / celr