Dalaguete student wears Sarimanok inspired-costume, uses live chicken as headdress 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The month of August has come to an end.

Here in the Philippines, this also means that it’s time to showcase our national costumes in the different culminating activities for the month long celebration of Buwan ng Wika.

In this case, one education student from Dalaguete, Cebu wanted to make her costume unique by adding life to it.

It was through Marlou Sanoy’s Facebook post last August 30 that made her friend’s costume viral.

Janelle Sandova is the one seen on the video flaunting her Sarimanok-inspired costume bringing with her an actual live chicken for their culminating activity.

“Buwan ng Wika culmination, students must wear their traditional costume, me and my gay friends in the University of the Visayas, Dalaguete campus was the night before what to wear and all agreed to make lavish!,” says Sanoy.

And to their surprise, Sandova did just that!

With just hours to prepare, Sanoy told CDN Digital that they don’t have time to prepare for a headdress and Sandova took his father’s bantam chicken and used it as her headdress wowing the entire school.

The first-year education students amazed their entire school as they also participated in the variety show where they flaunted and worked their costume on the makeshift stage in their school grounds.

The video of Sandova already has 9,433 views as of August 31, 1:30 p.m./dbs