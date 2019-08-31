Cebu province U-15 booters bag gold medal; U-13 team loses, settles for silver 

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines — The Cebu Province Under 13 and Under 15 teams manned by booters of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) had contrasting fates in the futsal competition of the Batang Pinoy National Championships which came to an end at the Western Philippines University.

This, after finishing with the gold and silver medals.

The Under 15 finally clinched the gold medal after two bronze finishes in this week-long multi-sporting event via 3-0 blanking of Davao City.

The Under 13, however, failed to retain its title after falling short to Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA), 2-3.

Scorers for the Under 15 were Nathan Khail Lingatong, Carsten Pumareja, and Joseph Kyne Garces.

Accounting for the Under 13 goals were Joross Clark Tabar and Czar Robert Daanoy.

Both teams were coached by Glen Ramos with Ray Calo serving as his assistant./dbs