Mandaue Market Authority lays down cleanliness rules for vendors at new public market

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Vendors in the newly-opened Mandaue City Public Market in Mandaue City will need to take care of their stalls or they will find themselves out of the building.

Mandaue City Market Administrator Musoline Suliva said vendors who would be caught habitually littering in their stations would get their permits to do business in the public market revoked.

The P385-million Mandaue City Public Market has held its soft opening last October 28. However, Suliva said they had already caught at least 18 vendors who did not observe proper waste disposal.

Read more: P385-M new Mandaue Public Market to open before city’s Charter Day

“Katong pagpermerong adlaw, naa na mi usa ka fish vendor nga gipatawag unya pagkaugma naay 17. Tulo man na ka offense, in the fourth, i-revoke na namo ilang permit,” Suliva said.

(On our first day of operations (August 28), we called up one fish vendor and another 17 the next day. They have three times to commit the offense and on the fourth, we will be revoking their permits to operate here.)

Suliva said most of the offenders were from the fish section.

Instead of preparing a receptacle for their wastes, Suliva said other vendors stuck their wastes under their stalls. Some also disposed them directly in the sewage pipes.

Read more: Mandaue City Market Authority still looking for space for livestock vendors

Suliva asked the vendors to cooperate in maintaining the market in order to keep the integrity of the building.

“Ang atong gihimo moderno nga public market ug una ang moderno nga public market limpyo pero kung di sila motabang, wala sad mi mahimo,” said Suliva.

(We have a modern public market that is supposed to be clean. If everyone will no cooperate in maintaining this, we will not achieve anything.) |dbs