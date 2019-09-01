4-year-old boy from Consolacion town recites his A, B, C with style

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This four-year-old boy from Barangay Garing, Consolacion town in northern Cebu has drawn social media attention because of his unique way of reciting the different letters found on his alphabet chart.

Instead of merely reciting the letters of the alphabet, Zion Andrie Palang, would also say the Cebuano name of the different objects or animals that can be found on his alphabet chart.

“Kani kay baka,” he said pointing at the picture of a cow placed below letter C.

Pointing at the monkey below letter M on his alpahbet chart, Andrie said “monkey nag kaw (that is wearing a hat).” He referred to as “sanina” a red dress found below letter D.

His father, Zachary, could be heard laughing on the background.

Jay-an Borres Palang, Andrie’s mother, recalled that the three of them were relaxing inside their bedroom on the morning of August 29 when Adrie stood and approached the alphabet chart that was posted on their wall. In a very loud voice, the boy started to name the objects and animals found on the alphabet chart using its Cebuano names or describe each and every picture that he saw in the dialect.

Zachary and Jay-an are both 29-years-old.

“Andrie and his father were just playing, then suddenly Andrie stood up and started to name all the things and animals (found) on our alphabet chart,” she told CDN Digital.

Amused, Jay-an said she started to film the boy’s display of skills.

On the same day, she posted her video of the father and son bonding on her Facebook page. Jay-an said she never thought that the video will generate 383, 000 views; 11, 000 shares; 7, 400 reactions; 3, 700 comments as of this morning, September 1.

Watch here:

DO YOU KNOW YOUR ALPHABET? Lupigan gyud mo ni Andre! This 4-year old boy from Consolacion, Cebu shows us his personal twist on how he familiarizes his alphabet and his identification of animals. (Video from Jay-an Borres Palang) #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年8月31日周六

Jay-an said that Andrie was always a source of joy for their family. She described Andrie as a very cheerful but well-behaved boy who is now enrolled in a daycare center in their barangay.

She said that the youngest of her two boys was a very happy kid.

Jay-an said that Andrie was also very observant. He would never miss to scrutinize anything that would catch his fancy.

“In his young age, you can see how observant and how he likes to describe what he sees and hear all by himself,” she said.

Jay-an told CDN Digital that Andrie learned on his own his very unique way of reciting the alphabet.

Well, Andrei thank you for showing us your unbelievable alphabet skills! | dcb