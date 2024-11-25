CCTO urge malls to coordinate Christmas sales

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is urging malls to notify their office ahead of any planned Christmas sale to facilitate the deployment of traffic enforcers in their respective areas.

Raquel Arce, the CCTO head, said that Christmas sales attract a huge crowd of shoppers, thus increasing traffic volume within the vicinity of the mall.

Arce said it is important for malls to coordinate with their office.

ALSO READ:

CCTO urged to move loading, unloading area of minibuses to SRP

Rerouting in F. Ramos St. continues pending completion of CCTO traffic study

“Pahibaw-on lang mi kung naa silay sales para maka-deploy dayon mi og traffic enforcers. Mo-coordinate sila namo,” Arce said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo Cebu.

In addition, Arce is urging mall managements not to hold sales and other promotional activities simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Arce said that CCTO now has motorized traffic enforcers who are tasked to respond to traffic accidents in areas that are without assigned traffic enforcers.

Motorized traffic enforces were sectorized so they could immediately respond to traffic accidents.

Aside from this, other traffic enforcers may also augment in any traffic accidents, depending on the gravity of the accident.

“Para ma-clear dayon ang karsada in case dunay dagkong traffic accidents,” she added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP