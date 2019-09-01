Jose Mari Chan memes welcome ‘Ber’ months

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippines is known for celebrating the longest Christmas season around the world.

Filipinos welcome the most awaited season of all as early as the month of September.

Yes! That’s right! Malls are starting to display Christmas decors of all kinds and Christmas music starts filling the air.

If the United States of America has Michael Bublé, here in the Philippines, we have the ever famous Jose Mari Chan for some feel good Christmas music.

In today’s time, people are reminded of the season through memes.

And as we welcome September or the “Ber” months, here are some memes to excite us even more about the season of Christmas.

Looks like, Mr. Jose Mari Chan is back and is ready to sing our favorite Christmas songs that will surely excite every bone in our body for the favorite season of all.

September indeed marks the beginning of a long Christmas celebration here in the Philippines, and everyone is just too happy to see and hear a familiar voice that will soon fill the air that will perfectly go with the cold breeze that this season is known for.

As we welcome Christmas season, it is time to bring out your Christmas playlist because it is yet again the time to jingle all the way! /dbs