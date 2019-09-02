Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Masbate

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the province of Masbate on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The report said the strong tremor struck at 11:10 a.m. and its epicenter was traced five kilometers northeast of Cataingan, Masbate.

Philvocs has not recorded any intensities on nearby municipalities and provinces following the quake that was tectonic in origin.

The agency also noted that no damage and aftershocks could be expected from the tremor, which had a depth of focus of 17 kilometers. /jpv