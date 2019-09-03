DOLE-7 urges stakeholders to prepare for digital, highly automated world of work

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) calls on all concerned sectors to promote a digital-ready workforce.

Regional Director Salome Siaton urged the sectors engaged in career advocacy to prepare for a digital, highly-automated world of work.

Siaton made he statement in a meeting, which formed part of the preparations made for the forthcoming Regional Career Advocacy Congress that will be held from September 11-13, 2019 at the Grand Convention Center in Cebu City.

With the rise to digital transformation of societies, she said, all sectors should be ready for technology-driven workplaces.

In a DOLE-7 press release, Siaton was quoted saying that this could have adverse impact on certain traditional jobs.

“The adoption of robotics is even on the rise. So as a result, occupations that are manual-intensive and those that would require low cognitive skills are at the risk of being obsolete due to automation,” Siaton said.

The Regional Career Advocacy Congress 2019 will be anchored on the theme, “PH 4.0: Preparing for Digital-Ready Workforce.”

It will serve as a venue for guidance counselors, career advocates and various stakeholders to get actively involved in a comprehensive dialogue focusing on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR) or 4.0.

Among the topics to be presented and discussed during the Congress are Future of Work and the Evolving Workplace: Global and Regional Perspectives; Philippine Policies and Interventions – Developing the Future Workplace (Government, Industry and Academe Perspective); The Role of Career Guidance in Shaping the Future Workforce; Mental Health into This Digital Revolution; and JobsFit 2022 Report: A Sneak Peek to What’s Next.

Around 500 participants are expected to attend the event. | dcb