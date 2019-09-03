Davao native shows hilarious way to ‘clean’ chicken feet

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kenneth Alia was cleaning his nails when his cousin Myrna, fresh from a trip to the wet market, brought home a plastic bag full of chicken feet.

“Clean these because we’re having chicken feet for lunch,” says Myrna.

Chicken feet are prepared in various ways — braised, boiled, steamed, sautéed— and are considered as yummy side dishes or snacks.

Kenneth, 20, posted photos of himself cleaning the chicken feet using cuticle remover, nail file, cuticle pusher and nail brush.

“It was all for show, just for laughs. I asked my little cousin to take the photos for me to share it online. I didn’t expect that the photos will go viral,” says Kenneth.

The Davao City native assures though that the chicken feet dish turned out to be edible, tasty and free from nail polish.

Netizens wrote amused comments about the photos.

A certain Rhealyn Cole said, “Lupig akong kuko uy!”

(Those nails are way better than mine.)

Karen Lañas wrote, “Pwerteng katawaa nako pagkakita ani.”

(I laughed so hard when I saw this.)

The photo as of September 3, 6:13 p.m., has reached 821 comments, 2,500 reactions, and 6,800 shares. / celr