Cebu City Council to DOTr: Coordinate with CCTO on BRT planning, implementation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to coordinate with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) in the planning and implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Councilor Nestor Archival, the proponent of the resolution, said the BRT will greatly affect the traffic situation in Cebu City.

He said the CCTO has been allotted a budget of P250 million from the supplemental budget to fund its modernization program for the traffic digital system.

Another P250 million is planned by Mayor Edgardo Labella to be allotted to the CCTO from the 2020 annual budget.

“The new traffic system should suit the BRT because a total of P500 million is allotted for its modernization,” said Archival during the regular session on Tuesday, September 3.

Archival said Cebu City’s modernization program should be aligned with DOTr’s plans so that any step in improving the traffic system will be incorporated in the BRT system.

This way, Archival said, the city will be able to maximize the modernization of the traffic system when the BRT is implemented in 2021.

The initial plan was to hold an executive session for DOTr and CCTO but Archival said the two agencies can work together outside of a council session.

The council approved Archival’s resolution. The council also sent a request to DOTr to coordinate with the CCTO on a BRT-adapted traffic system.

The P250 million modernization budget for the CCTO was passed along with the supplemental budget of P2.5 billion during the regular session on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

It was passed in urgency following the incident on August 13 when Cebu was hit with horrendous traffic jam after 70 traffic lights in 14 street junctions in Cebu City broke down shortly after 7 a.m.

READ: Cebu City hit by horrendous traffic jam caused by malfunctioning SCATS

/ celr