Police: Man dumped in Brgy Lahug still unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are yet to identify the man whose body was found dumped along the road in Sitio Top Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at around 9:05 a.m. today, September 3.

Police Staff Sergeant Mark Daclan, investigator of the Mabolo Police Station, said no one in the neighborhood was able to identify the victim.

“Dili man gyud ni siguro siya taga diri,” said Daclan.

(It seems to us that he is not from here.)

A bullet wound was found on the man’s nape. But Daclan said that they will still have the body subjected to an autopsy determine the actual cause of his death.

Daclan said they also continue to look into possible motives that may have caused his death.

The victim is wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and yellow slippers. He is 5′ 6” tall, about 40-years-old and has a heart tattoo on his right middle finger.

Daclan is urging relatives, who are looking for their missing loved ones, to visit the St. Francis Funeral Homes located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City and take a look at the still unidentified man. | dcb