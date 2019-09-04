300 Pajo families benefit from Citicore’s medical mission

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Around 300 families in Lapu-Lapu City benefited from a medical mission organized by Citicore Candlewick Foundation Inc. (CCFI) in partnership with the local government of Lapu-Lapu.

The medical mission was held in Barangay Pajo on August 31.

“We are grateful for the City of Lapu-Lapu and their barangays for their support on this initiative. With our overall plan to supply bulk water to Lapu-Lapu City to alleviate the need for more clean and safe water, we also carried out the medical mission to answer to the needs of the community and help them by way of preventive measures against illnesses,” said Jose Antonio Soler, president of Citicore’s subsidiary Citicore Summa Water Corporation.

After Barangay Pajo, Citicore is also set to have a second wave of medical mission in Barangay Sta. Rosa in Olango Island which aims to help more than 200 community members.

Citicore’s water company in Lapu-Lapu, Citicore Summa Water Corporation, supplies bulk water and manages concessionaire agreements. CSWater, CSWC’s subsidiary, supplies bulk water and handles water distribution in Janiuay, Iloilo. | dcb