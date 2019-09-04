Dance workshop for Baby Zach to push through despite sad news on his death

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Four Cebu dancers will still push through with a dance workshop for a cause that they are organizing on September 15 for Zach Gabriel Dionson.

But since Baby Zach already died on Tuesday morning, September 3, proceeds from their workshop will already be spent for the boy’s funeral needs, says Renzel Mark Lazarte, the dance workshop’s lead organizer.

Part of their earnings will also be spent to pay for whatever balance Zach’s family may have incurred from his hospitalization, Lazarte added.

Zach, 5, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor that normally starts in the lower back part of the brain called the cerebellum, in April 2018. He has been going in and out of the hospital since before his death at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Very sad news. Si Zach kay gikuha na ni Lord ganiha buntag (September 3) but still we will finish what we started,” Lazarte told CDN Digital.

Although saddened by Zach’s sudden death, Lazarte said that they will still push through with the dance workshop to make sure that they are able to chip in for the boy’s medical and funeral bills.

The dance workshop scheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 15 will feature Cebuano dancers Ryan Canda, Christian Tondag, Joshua Sarsonas, and Francis del Mundo among others.

“Still this event mangadto ra gihapon and supporta para funeral and remaining hospital bills ni Zachy. Please help me support this event and help me pray for the soul of Baby Zach, the little warrior, and sa iyang family na maging strong despite sa nahitabo,” he said.

(Proceeds from our workshop will be spent on Zachy’s funeral expenses and his unpaid hospital bills. Please support our event and help us pray for the soul of Baby Zach, the little warrior, and his family.

Left with more than a week before their dance workshop, Lazarte is encouraging other dance enthusiasts to also join their cause and help them honor the boy’s memory. | dcb