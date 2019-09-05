HPE ProLiant servers breaks 37 world records, set new benchmark in virtualization performance 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced on August 7 that it has reached a new milestone after it was recognized as the undisputed leader in workload-optimized performance and efficiency by breaking 37 world-record benchmark results.

Equipped with the 2nd Generation AMD EPYC™, its newest HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 servers have established undisputed performance and efficiency leadership, surpassing previous virtualization performance records by as much as 321 percent and power efficiency records by 28 percent. They also deliver results that redefine value and economics across virtualization, cloud, enterprise infrastructure and data-intensive workloads.

“Customers today are looking for workload-optimized systems that create new experiences, new opportunities and new value,” said Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, Volume Global Business Unit, HPE.

He also added that by building on the innovation of the HPE ProLiant family, the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors unlock new levels of workload optimization, security and automation, providing our customers with a clear and fast path to positive business outcomes.”

On the other hand, Forrest Norrod, AMD senior vice president and general manager of Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group said that the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors will enable the HPE ProLiant servers to unleash new levels of performance and deliver exceptional TCO to customers looking to transform their datacenter.

“The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors have set the new standard for the modern datacenter with world-record performance and a breakthrough architecture, delivering powerful real-world results for a range of workloads,” Norrod added.

In the Philippines, the HPE Proliant servers are being carried by VST ECS Phils., Inc, the largest ICT distribution company in the Philippines. Know more about HPE product line by visiting: https://www.vstecs.com.ph/