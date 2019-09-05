Hewlett Packard’s HPE ProLiant celebrates 25th year with Gen10, PH’s best server vs cyber threats

HPE ProLiant, the industry’s leading servers, celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Radisson Blu Hotel on August 8, 2019 as it recognizes its success and impact in the industry with its unrivaled track record in helping small to midlevel business achieve its fullest digital potential

HPE ProLiant servers are designed to help businesses run smoothly, productively, and securely at an affordable cost.

With the current generation (Gen10) of HPE ProLiant, the question of security is uncompromised for all businesses.

Together with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers provides attention in creating the most secure server in the market to combat all types of cyber threats.

Their performance and expandability helps in delivering required workload and decrease potential data loss.

They are created based on the customer’s needs while using the most capable and cost-efficient system, while still being the most reliable and trusted in the IT industry.

Celebrating the success of the ProLiant servers and its determination to create the most dependable server in its class, HPE ProLiant also hosted an innovation discussion with Cebu customers along with HPE partners like, VST-ECS Phils. Inc., NGenius I.T Solutions, and Ng Khai Development Corporation.

“We integrate AI-driven operations and deep-learning in our products and services to enhance the experiences of our customers,” said Ava Tan of HPE Philippines.

With HPE ProLiant ‘s continuous drive for innovation, artificial intelligence is now integrated to computing technology to remove the complexity for end users.

According to Wilson Ng, President of Ng Khai, since digital transformation is ever changing, the challenge for them now is how to keep up with the trends and be more up to date.

“Since innovation is unending, keeping up with it is the key towards serving more companies and provide solutions for their growth,” said Ng.

Locally, the HPE Proliant portfolio is being carried by country’s largest ICT distribution company, VST ECS Phils Inc, along with other HPE product lines. For more information, visit www.vstecs.com.ph/