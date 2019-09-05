7 finalists to Binisaya Film Festival named

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Seven Binisaya short films are officially competing for the Binisaya Film Festival 2019.

The announcement of the official selections was held In the evening of September 5, Thursday, in a press conference in a restaurant in Cebu City.

Keith Deligero, founder of Binisaya Film Festival, said that the seven finalists were chosen from around 50 short film submissions that were screened this year.

The submission of entries started in January 2019 until June 2019.

“We are looking for filmmaker-driven films. Films that can blow our heads off. Films that challenge the way we see cinema. Whether it is a crowd-pleaser film, a school project film or not. We are not looking for the best film. We look for strong voices,” Deligero said.

Competing in this year’s Binisaya Film Festival are “Victoriana” (Chloe Capatoy), “The Best Employee” (Alyssa Ashley Manugas), “Budots” (Jay Rosas and Mark Limbaga), “Gitlo” (Bobby Villacarlos II), “Gabii sa Nabilin” (Ronnie Gamboa), “Medium Rare” (Christian Naparota), and “Aksyon!” (Frank Go).Lawyer Grace Marie Lopez, the festival director of Binisaya Film Festival, said that these year’s entries tackle social issues.

“As I have said in my director’s speech, my vision for the film festival is to have an engaging community, the country in general. Expect some films that will question rights and current situations. These films are open to discussions, such as that,” Lopez said.

She also assured that competing short films are not usually shown in mainstream cinema. They also have a different kind of forms despite limited resources.

Now in its ninth year, Binisaya Film Festival continues to offer an alternative voice to mainstream cinema, as well as a platform for new filmmakers in the region.

The film festival will run from October 16 to 18, 2019 at the Ayala Center Cebu.

The Binisaya Film Festival will also screen three feature films under the Binisaya Feature Films section. They are “Huwebes Huwebes” (Januar Yap, Kris Villarino, and Don Frasco), “Markado: Bakunawa sa Duha Ka-Manglahing Takna (Joe Bacus), and “A Short History of a Few Bad Things” (Keith Deligero).

Just like in the previous years, the film festival also showcases non-Bisaya short films under the Binisaya Horizons 2019 section. These are “Viral Kids” (Arjanmar Rebeta of Camarines Sur), “Syudad sa Bulawan” (Jarell Serencio of Davao), “Ang Nagliliyab na Kasaysayan ng Pamilyang Dela Cruz” (Miguel Louie De Guzman of Batangas), “Mountain to Cry For” (Khurshid Kalabud Jr. of General Santos), “Fish Out of Water” (Mon Garilao of Bulacan), and “Nangungupahan” (Glenn Barit of Tuguegarao).

There are also Asian short films expected this year. Making it to the list of Asian Shorts 2019 are “A Cold Summer Night” (Yash Sawant of India), “Death of the Soundman” (Sorayos Prapan of Thailand), “Krampon” (Abdullah Sahin of Turkey), “War for Keyboard Warriors” (Lam Can of Zhao, China), “Pulangui” (Bagane Fiola of Philippines), and “Avashesh” (Manoj Babu Panta of Nepal)./elb