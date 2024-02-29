Confusing Roads that Spiraled to Filmmaking: A Coming-of-age Journey

For others, finding themselves requires solitude, but for Far Spencer, it was finding the right people that led to his discovery of what he really wants – filmmaking. Being at many crossroads in his life, Felix Andrew Ranes aka Far Spencer first fell in love with theater. He once considered an Arts and Design track in Senior High School but ended up taking Humanities and Social Sciences upon eyeing a degree in Political Science for his undergraduate program.

Cebuano filmmakers possess immense potential to revolutionize the Cebuano film scene, especially us, the youth. Far Spencer Young Cebuano Filmmaker

During the continued onslaught of the pandemic, the University of Cebu Banilad Campus held its first-ever virtual Intramurals in 2020. Being the Student Council President at that time, Far jumped in to help with the production as a videographer despite his limited knowledge of handling the camera. Unbeknownst to him, it was the very milestone that would shift his love towards filmmaking.

“I saw in the other members of the production that it was already their passion, and I began to like it as time went by,” Far added.

What began as an opportunity that was primarily an act of sheer volunteerism became a springboard that brought about the thought of coming together as one in the pursuit of furthering their love for production, hence INVISION came to be.

“A lot has happened since the team was created, and I can say that there’s a right time for everything and that we also need a lot of experience,” said Far.

Despite knowing that his heart flutters in making films, his parents wanted him to pursue a degree that is “practical”, which led him to take nursing. Aside from this personal struggle, Far shared that it was the lack of funding for production where they found their weakest link. He expressed that if the local government could accompany them with their cinematic endeavors, it would only take a little time for them to realize what the industry has to offer.

“Cebuano filmmakers possess immense potential to revolutionize the Cebuano film scene, especially us, the youth,” Far added.

Far’s burning love for filmmaking alongside INVISION led them to various avenues where they get to share their skills and stories. They won plenty of awards in the film festivals that they participated in, including the 2023 Fiesta Kucha Cebu: 48-Hour Film Festival where they received a plaque for Best Editing.

On top of Far’s long journey as an amateur filmmaker, he believes that spearheading INVISION together with the brilliant minds of his colleagues played an enormous role in their growth as individuals and as a process-oriented team. While the roads that Far first found himself on were evidently confusing, Micah, Valerie, Ken, Johnlloyd, Denver, Jersen, Yan, Homer, and Brylle were fortunately there to help him find his path.

“Having the same INterests and the same VISION. We created INVISION,” added Far.

RELATED STORIES:

The Sound of Cebu: Exploring the local music scene