Telling Stories that Matter from the Lens of a Young Cebuana Filmmaker

“Together, we can turn the drought into a season of growth,” wise words from Keanne, an amateur Cebuana filmmaker who perceives the drought of Cebuano Cinema as both a challenge and an opportunity.

As a humble dreamer, Keanne Marie Jandusay, a third-year college student specializing in Film Media at Cebu Normal University’s Communication Program, discovered her gift for storytelling as early as Junior High School when her entry, alongside her classmates, won best film and bagged several awards in a local film festival.

Thriving as a spirited neophyte in the industry, her immense drive and passion for filmmaking brought her creations to various audiences such as her recently produced “The Inkredibol Journey of Poy” which made it to the Las Vegas Filipino Short Film Festival as a nominee for People’s Choice Award.

“These experiences provided valuable platforms to showcase our work and receive recognition, fueling my passion for filmmaking and motivating me to continue honing my craft,” said Keanne.

While Keanne finds joy in capturing narratives in her work, she also sees great potential in film as a medium that can spark change, which manifests in most of her productions that aim to give social awareness. “I believe that we need to tell stories that matter, for this is one of the important jobs as a filmmaker,” she added.

Aside from joining film festivals, Keanne expressed how immersive workshops and industry gatherings allow her to engage with like-minded individuals and meet renowned mentors who eventually play a vital role in her exploration of new horizons as a budding filmmaker.

“These sessions weren’t just about learning technical skills; they were about absorbing the essence of storytelling, understanding the nuances of visual language, and grasping the intricacies of cinematic artistry,” Keanne said.

Despite her burning enthusiasm, she also shared how young filmmakers like her are hampered by various challenges such as the lack of accessible quality film education in Cebu, not to mention the scarcity of resources. Being fortunate enough to make it to a state university that offers a free film-related program, she grabbed the chance to affiliate herself with CiNe-U, the official film-accredited organization of Cebu Normal University where she served as the organizational mayor back when she was a sophomore.

Keanne envisions the future of Cebuano Cinema with sheer optimism. While she believes that the advent of technology has fully democratized the art of filmmaking, she still hopes that the local government can extend its support to filmmakers like her in championing the colorful palette of Cebuano culture, talent, and heritage.

“I believe that it’s a space brimming with untapped potential waiting to be explored on the silver screen,” added Keanne.

