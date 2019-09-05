Another P6.8M shabu seized, this time in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In barely two hours, another packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) weighing a kilo and worth P6.8 million were seized by the Mandaue City police during a buy-bust operation at Happy Valley, Guadalupe, Cebu City at past 1 a.m. today, September 6, 2019.

The elements of Centro Police Station of the Mandaue City Police Office led by Police Major Ramil Morpos arrested Niño Develos, 29, a resident of the same place.

According to Morpos, they received a tip from one of the persons arrested in possession of illegal drugs during a police checkpoint earlier in Mandaue City, thus, they conducted the follow-up operation in Cebu City that led them to Develos.

The recovery of the illicit drugs came just as the police in Lapu-Lapu City, in a joint operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), had just finalized the inventory of the suspected shabu, also weighing about a kilo and valued at P6.8 million, that was seized from a live-in couple in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City shortly before midnight on Thursday, September 5. /elb

Read more: Couple nabbed with P6.8M shabu in Lapu-Lapu City