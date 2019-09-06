ARMSCOR giving back to the community through its expo

Armscor Global Defense Inc., an arms and ammunition manufacturer brand in the Philippines, brings their 8th Tactical, Survival and Arms Expo (TACS) to Cebu City at the Cebu Trade Hall of SM City Cebu from September 5 to 8.

TACS is not just a weapon exhibition event, but it is also a survival show for safety and security for sustainable living.

Lieutenant Colonel Gina Marie P. Angangco, Armscor deputy CEO and senior vice president, said that the expo was their outreach to their community.

“Since the community has given us so much, we feel that it is our turn now to give back to the community through this expo. We want to see our countrymen improve their lifestyle and their livelihood,” said Angangco.

One of the highlights of the expo is the License to Own and Possess Firearm (LTOPF) Caravan, where interested individuals can apply or renew their license for owning a firearm and have their weapons registered. Those who will apply can also get their requirements such as a drug test and other needed clearances at the expo.

There is no admission fee at the expo. Seminars on defense, safety and survival during the whole duration of the expo are also free and anyone can join and learn. Professional and experienced speakers will also give a talk on gun safety, emergency communication, survival nutrition, among others.

Products such as defense equipment for law enforcers, sporting goods and safety equipment for shooting enthusiasts are also available at the expo aside from different types of weapons. The latest firearms of Armscor are also available at the expo.

Visitors can also observe the various rescue material and equipment displays in the booths of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Air Force, among others.

During the opening ceremonies, PNP Firearms Explosives Office Chief Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon said during his message that efforts such as the expo were important. Aside from learning practical survival skills, all firearms should be legalized and owners should have a license.

“This survival expo will bring in your senses the need of surviving disasters, which are very frequent nowadays,” De Leon said.

An estimate of five hundred people came to the first day of the expo. This is only the second time Armscor held its TACS expo in Cebu. | dbs