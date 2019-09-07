Cebu City road closures for Walk with Mary on Sunday and Osmeña Day on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists should be warned for the next two days as the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) revealed that some roads in the downtown will be closed on Sunday and Monday mornings.

On Sunday, September 8, the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to the P. Burgos Street junction, and the roads around the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral will be closed from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the “Walk with Mary,” an annual Catholic procession held every first Sunday of September and organized by the Archdiocese of Cebu to commemorate the birth of the Blessed Mother Mary.

CCTO spokesperson Ronnie Nadera told CDN Digital by phone on Saturday that the closure will only involve one lane of Osmeña Boulevard, going to P. Burgos Street. The other lane, heading to the Fuente Circle from downtown Cebu City, will still be open to motorists.

The annual Walk with Mary, a two-kilometer dawn procession, has been drawing thousands of Marian devotees each year.

Now a national holiday, September 8, 2019 will be celebrated by the Catholic faithfuls with a procession of Marian images and devotees walking from the Fuente Circle to the Cathedral.

The Commission on the Laity has invited the public to join the prayer walk as a celebration of the Marian holiday that President Rodrigo Duterte has just signed into law.

Meanwhile, on Monday, September 9, the Osmeña Boulevard-Lapulapu Street junction will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the commemoration of 141st birth anniversary of Sergio Osmeña, Sr, the fourth president of the Philippines.

Nadera said all vehicles will be redirected either to P. Burgos Street or M.J. Cuenco Avenue.

The Cebu holiday will celebrated by the Cebu City government led by its Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) at the Osmeña marker, which marks the place where Sergio Osmeña was born.

CHAC said in a statement to the media that no frills, no drama, but a solemn celebration can be expected for this year’s celebration of Osmeña Day.

A Mass will be presided by CHAC Commissioner, Rev. Fr. Erik Orio, and will be followed by a solemn commemorative ceremony to be led by Acting Mayor and CHAC Chairman, Vice Mayor Michael Rama.

Heirs of Sergio Osmeña are expected to attend the commemoration, but CHAC said that Cebu City’s former mayor, Tomas Osmeña, will not be able to attend.

To speak on behalf of the clan would be Richard Osmeña, director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Western Visayas (LTFRB-6).

CHAC Commissioner Margarita Matheu is expected to give the opening remarks. Acting Mayor Michael Rama will deliver his Osmeña Day Message. A wreath-laying ceremony will follow after the short program. /elb