Police can’t move forward with little info on Dela Cerna slay try, says Vinluan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five days after the attempt on the life of lawyer Inocencio Dela Cerna, the police were still waiting to get details from the lawyer for the investigation to move forward.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital on Saturday afternoon, September 7, Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said that the steps they have taken in their investigation into the Dela Cerna slay-try have been very limited.

“Wala pa rin kami specific information from him kung sino suspect niya,” said Vinluan.

(We still don’t have any specific information from him on who he thinks was the suspect.)

Although Dela Cerna has submitted an affidavit about the incident, where men in a motorcycle fired at his vehicle while he was on his way out the Cebu City Hall of Justice in Qimonda IT Center at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City last September 2, Vinluan said they needed specific information coming from the lawyer himself.

“It’s hard to solve with empty-handed information from him,” said Vinluan.

In the meantime, Vinluan said they have asked an information technology specialist to enhance the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage they have recovered from the lobby of the Hall of Justice, which was the only footage they have so far secured.

Vinluan added they have also informed the judges holding court at the Cebu City Hall of Justice that they have beefed up security around Qimonda and has placed a mobile patrol on standby in the area.

It was also just outside of the Cebu City Hall of Justice that another lawyer, Jonnah John Ungab, was ambushed and killed in February last year.

Ungab’s killing remained unsolved. /elb