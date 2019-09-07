FACES OF CEBU: Jeffrey Ejano, 29

“I previously worked in a mango plantation in Tacloban. After Typhoon Yolanda wrecked my city, I came to Cebu with my brothers in 2014. What’s there to work in Tacloban when the typhoon has destroyed the plantations?

Fortunately, I didn’t lose any family member in that typhoon.

At present, I clean offices in the morning and go to school at night in UC Banilad. I’m supporting myself and taking up Information Systems.

I’m very interested in computers, how they work, and I would like to be a programmer one day. My current work schedule has really helped with my schooling.”