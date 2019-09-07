Cebu young booters lose to NegOr-Siquijor football team, 1-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A last minute goal from Kyle Lacson allowed the Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) to complete its upset of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

NOSIRFA ended CVFA’s bid to advance to the national finals of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships via a 1-0 edging Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the latter’s home turf, the Cebu City Sports Center.

Only the top two teams in the Visayas elimination will be able to advance to the national finals.

“This is your last game, do your best. Don’t let me down because I’m releasing you already, you’re going back to your coaches, so just make me proud, that I can see that you have learned from me,” said NOSIRFA head coach Juan Carl Ladero IV.

He added that what’s important is teamwork. NOSIRFA also edged CVFA, 2-1, during the first round of elimination in a game held in Dumaguete City.

Ladera added that his expectation was nothing but a win for the team.

“I motivated them to do their best ’cause if (it’s a) draw we are out. We are in a must win situation because we’re running out of points. If (it’s a) draw we lose. If we lose then we really lose, so our only option was to win. And, we prayed for that, and thankfully, God gave it to us. So, thank you,” he said.

The win gave NOSIRFA 15 points equivalent to a 5-3-0 win-loss-draw record, solidifying its hold of the second spot. Even if the CVFA will win against its final assignment — the Panay FA, it still won’t be able to catch up with the points of NOSIRFA, which only has to wait for Panay FA to finish with all of its three remaining games.

Panay FA will face top seed Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) Sunday, September 8, at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City. Even if NOFA loses, it is already assured of one of the tickets to the national finals with its 16 points owing to its 5-1-1 card.

Panay FA will then face Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA) on September 14 and CVFA on September 15. It will be a tough call for Panay FA as it has to win all three games to be able to advance to the national finals./elb