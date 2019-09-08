5 houses razed in mountain village fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five houses were burned down in a 30-minute fire that hit Sitio Dati of the mountain Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, at 7:37 p.m., September 8.
The fire, which started from the house of a certain Detencio Borbon, immediately spread to the four other homes made up of light materials.
Firefighters Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City immediately responded to the area and were able to control the fire at around 8 p.m. By 9:10 p.m. BFP personnel have declared fire out.
Pulangbato is about 15 kilometers from downtown Cebu City.
According to Fire Officer 2 Marywelyn Cabalse, radio dispatcher of BFP-Cebu City, the estimated damage caused by the fire was about P80,000.
The BFP personnel as of writing are still in the area to conduct investigation and determine what caused the fire.
No persons were reported injured during the incident, he said./elb
