5 houses razed in mountain village fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five houses were burned down in a 30-minute fire that hit Sitio Dati of the mountain Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, at 7:37 p.m., September 8.

The fire, which started from the house of a certain Detencio Borbon, immediately spread to the four other homes made up of light materials.

Firefighters Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City immediately responded to the area and were able to control the fire at around 8 p.m. By 9:10 p.m. BFP personnel have declared fire out.