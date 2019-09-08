IN PHOTOS: Walk with Mary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — September 8 marked the feast day of the Holy Mother of the Catholic Church, the Virgin Mary.
At dawn, Marian devotees converged at Osmeña Boulevard to commemorate the event through the Walk with Mary, a two-kilometer procession that started at Fuente Osmeña Circle, and ended with a Mass at the Plaza Independencia.
Images of the Virgin Mary line up before the procession at the Osmeña Boulevard on Sunday, September 8, 2019. | Gerard Francisco
Devotees walked at the Osmeña Boulevard on their way to the Plaza Independecia | Gerard Francisco
The Osmeña Boulevard is filled with devotees celebrating the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary through the Walk with Mary dawn procession on Sept. 8, 2019. | Gerard Francisco
An elderly woman carries an image of the Virgin Mary while attending the Walk with Mary 2019 at Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City. | Gerard Francisco
The images are brought to Plaza Independencia before celebrating a Mass to commemorate the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. | Gerard Francisco
Devotees pick the flowers that adorn the image of St. Joseph after the Mass at Plaza Independencia on Sunday morning, September 8, to commemorate the Nativity of Mama Mary. | Gerard Francisco
Miraculous Medals are given away for free to the devotees who attended the Mass at Plaza Independencia on Sunday morning, September 8, to commemorate the Nativity of the Holy Mother of the Catholic Church, the Virgin Mary. | Gerard Francisco
