DPWH worker shot dead in Carcar City identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Carcar police have identified the man who was shot dead along the road of Sitio Graje, Barangay Guadalupe in Carcar City, southern Cebu past 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

The victim was identified by the police as Renaldo Candia, 41 years old and a resident of the place where the crime was committed.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Police Corporal Renante Dayuja, day desk officer of Carcar City police, said Candia was a worker of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and was cleaning the road drainage when he was shot.

Quoting testimonies from witnesses, Dayuja said that a black Suzuki Smash motorcycle boarded by two men in full-face helmet suddenly stopped in front of Candia. The backrider then pulled out his .45 caliber and started to shoot Candia.

The suspects immediately fled towards south, leaving Candia wounded at the side of the road. When the medical team arrived at the crime scene, Candia was already lifeless.

A total of eight empty shells were found in the scene of the crime.

Dayuja said the investigators still cannot verify which part of Candia’s body was hit by the bullets.

Dayuja said the police are still working to determine the motive of the crime as the victim was not known to be involved in any illegal activities, according to his coworkers and family members.

As of this writing, the body of Candia is still at the Carcar City district hospital for the autopsy that will be conducted. /bmjo