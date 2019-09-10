Cesafi juniors: UC routs UV

Cebu City, Philippines—The defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters crushed rivals University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 87-46, in a Cesafi juniors basketball game at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday night, September 10, 2019.

UC took an early 30-point lead, 48-18, at halftime and never looked back despite losing Isaiah Blanco-Hontiveros, the son of former Cebuano pro basketball player now Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

The younger Hontiveros had to leave the game with 2:51 left in the third after suffering a bad fall.

Maczi Micutuan had 19 points for UC, which started the season with a huge win.

It can be recalled that UC also defeated UV in the finals last year to take the juniors crown. /bmjo