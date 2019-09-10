MCBMB to ban bicycles in Mactan-Mandaue bridges; DPWH to raise side railing to prevent suicide attempts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following recent suicide attempts in the two Mactan-Cebu bridges, the Mactan-Cebu Bridge Management Board (MCBMB) will soon ban bicycles from plying the two Mactan- Mandaue bridges, increase the side railing of the bridge, and limit pedestrian traffic at the right sidewalk lanes of the bridges.

These were the measures agreed upon by the Mactan-Cebu Bridge Management Board (MCBMB) in a meeting held at the Capitol on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, to address the incidents of suicide attempts in the bridges.

During the meeting, members of the MCBMB viewed clips from the closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) installed in the two bridges which showed recent attempts of suicide in the bridges.

MCBMB is composed of the chief executives of the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, the local police, Land Transportation Office (LTO), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), among others. It is chaired by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

DPWH-7 Regional Director Edgar Tabacon said they will also work on increasing the height of the side railings of both bridges from 90 centimeters to 180 cm.

The increased height of the railings, Garcia said, would make it difficult for persons to climb over if they attempt to jump. It will also take them longer to go over, which will pave the way for the police to respond.

While the works on the modification of the side railings are ongoing, the board has also agreed to limit the pedestrian traffic to the right sidewalks of the two bridges in order to easily monitor and prevent persons who plan to resort to suicide.

Police outposts will also be put up in the foot of the bridges, both in the Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue sides in order to facilitate faster response if there would be someone who would attempt to climb over the railings.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec also said bicycles plying the bridge is dangerous, considering the volume of traffic that pass through.

The DPWH will put up signages in the approaches of the two bridges cautioning the motorists that bicycles will no longer be allowed to ply the bridge.

The board, however, has yet to set a timeline on the completion of the side railing works and the implementation of the bicycle ban.

Caindec added that under Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, nonmotorized transport, including bicycles, and walking, are prohibited in bridges. /bmjo