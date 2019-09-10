Out on bail drug suspect caught anew with shabu

By: Norman V. Mendoza |September 10,2019 - 10:35 PM

Emanuel Binondo, 43 (sitting, left) and Dindo Sacedor, 43 (sitting, right) were caught in police drug operation yielding P102,000 of suspected shabu in Bakilid, Mandaue City on Sept. 10, 2019. |CDND Photo/NORMAN MENDOZA

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A man out on bail for a drug offense was arrested anew with a companion in a drug bust past 8 p.m. today, September 10, Purok 11, Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

Police identified the arrested persons as Dindo Sacedor, 43, and his cohort Emanuel Binondo, 43, both residents of Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

They were caught with several packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) valued at P102,000, said Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, Chief of Opao Police Station who led the operation.

Villacampa said a person previously nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Looc, Mandaue pointed to Sacedor as his  source of illegal drugs.

Sacedor was caught in a drug operation last year and was out on bail, according to Villacampa. /elb

