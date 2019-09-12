Duterte pushes for gross taxation system to curb corruption

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte proposes a gross income taxation system over net tax collection which he believes will help curb corruption in the government.

Duterte did not provide further details of his proposal but he said Thursday that the shift would significantly abate corruption in the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

“Gusto ninyong mahinto ang corruption? O ito, tanggalin natin ang neto [net icome] at pupunta tayo doon sa gross sa BIR. Pag ‘yan ang isunod natin kagaya ng Hong Kong, Singapore, Brunei, and the rest, you would have removed about 70 percent of the corruption,” Duterte said in a speech in Bataan.

Duterte also said that changing the computation of corporate taxes would eliminate the need for examiners.

“I guarantee you, ‘pag pumunta tayo ng gross wala na examiner, wala ng deduction then they do not haggle for anything. ‘Pag nandiyan ‘yung resibo, ‘yan na ‘yun. Wala ng istorya,” he said.