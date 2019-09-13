Prosecutor tells CIDG-7 to submit additional evidence vs. alleged illegal Pogo operator

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-lapu City prosecutor’s office is asking the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) to give additional evidences in the case against Xin Huang Jin Cheng, an alleged illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations (Pogo) company it raided in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-lapu City on September 7.

The directive came in the wake of the decision of Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor Ruso Zaragoza to reject the recommendation of his two assistant prosecutors to criminally charge the 181 Chinese workers of the company, which paved the way for the release of the foreigners on Thursday evening, September 12.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Hector Amancia, CIDG-7 deputy chief, told reporters on Friday, September 13, that they were instead asked by the prosecutor to provide other evidence that would strengthen the case against Xin Huang Jin Cheng.

“We stand on our ground. I cannot comment as to the finding of the prosecutors office but we respect the finding but it doesn’t mean to say that we agree,” said Amancia.

He added that for now, they are requesting for a warrant from the court that would grant them the authority to investigate the the computer data of the company.

Although the prosecutor ordered the release of the Chinese nationals, Amancia said they will still be monitoring the whereabouts of these foreign nationals to make sure they won’t be able to go out of the country.

However, Amancia said they will be more focused on gathering the other evidence that would provide a probable cause to file charges against the company and its workers. /elb