The new subcompact sedan of MG boasts of best-in-class features

Cebu City, Philippines—There’s a new subcompact sedan in town, and from the looks of it, the vehicle looks very promising for the Philippine market.

The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), together with the Genesis Motors Corporation, launched on Friday, September 13, 2019, the new MG 5 that is expected to stir up the competition in the competitive subcompact sedan category.

The unveiling of the newest member of the MG family was done during the kick off of the 12th Cebu Auto Show at the Skyhall of the SM Seaside City Cebu.

WATCH: Philippine launch of the MG 5 subcompact sedan at the Cebu Auto Show held at the SM Seaside Cebu. #CDNDigitalRead here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/257697/first-look-the-mg-5-subcompact-sedan 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月12日周四

Franklyn Ong, the president and CEO of Genesis Motors Corporation, the exclusive distributor of MG vehicles in Cebu, is optimistic about the MG 5’s chances with the Cebuano market, particularly because it is “priced good.”

“The MG 5 is the best in its class. If you look at the dimensions, it is longer and bigger than the other brands. And the engine is the most powerful,” said Ong.

Ong also believes the entry of the MG 5 can help boost the brand in Cebu.

“It will really promote the MG brand,” said Ong, also the president of the Liga ng Barangay Cebu Chapter, ex-officio member of Cebu City council, and vice president of the Liga Ng Mga Barangay Region 7.

Watch Ong’s interview during the launching here:

WHAT’S UP LIVE! Interview with Councilor Franklyn Ong CEO and President of Genesis Motors Corporation on the Philippine launch of the MG 5 subcompact Sedan. #CDNDigitalRead here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/257697/first-look-the-mg-5-subcompact-sedan 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月12日周四

The MG 5, according to a press release, comes after a string of consecutive product launches that took place during the first 11 months of MG Philippines’ operation under TCCCI.

“After having launched three vehicles in less than a year. we want to keep the momentum going with the launch of yet another brand-new model,” Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla, president and CEO of TCCCI-MG Philippines said in a press release.

“With the introduction of the MG 5, MG Philippines now has a model that will be recognized as an important participant in the packed and highly competitive subcompact sedan segment,” Arcilla added.

The MG 5 is technically a subcompact sedan but its dimensions are better than its competitors, which include the Nissan Almera, the Toyota Vios, and the Honda City. It is the longest at 4,601 mm, widest at 1,788 mm, and has the longest wheelbase at 2,680 mm.

Read: First look: The MG 5 subcompact sedan

Its 1.5-liter DOHC 16-valve naturally aspirated engine produces 114 Pferdestärke (112 HP) and best-in-class torque output of 150 newton meter.

The MG 5 is available in either 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox with manual mode.

Inside, a legitimate case can be made for the MG 5 being the best-equipped in its class, too. Key features include a user-friendly 10-inch touch screen infotainment head unit that can run both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; 360-degree vehicle view, and power assisted driver’s seat.

As mentioned by Ong, price is also where the MG 5 stands out.

The new subcompact from the British brand starts at P658,888 for the SDT 5MT variant while the top of the line is priced at P938,888.

The all-new MG 5 will be on display together with other MG vehicles such as the RX5, MG6, and ZS at the MG booth at the Cebu Auto Show. It will also be available at the MG Cebu dealership along AS Fortuna Street in Mandaue City.

Here are more photos of the MG 5: