Cebu freight forwarding, logistics firms form PMTLAI local chapter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Multimodal Transport and Logistics Association Inc. (PMTLAI) formed its first chapter here in Cebu to unite all logistics industry stakeholders here.

Marilyn Alberto, PMTLAI national president, noted that the industry must be united as a single voice to address the common concerns.

The PMTLAI was established on October 10, 2017 after majority of the members of the Air cargo Forwarders of the Philippines and the Philippine International Seafreight Forwarders Association (PISFA) decide to unite and build a stronger organization.

Alberto explained that the organization would become the catalyst and prime mover for professional excellence and global competitiveness of the Philippine transport and logistic industry.

She explained that the association has been providing various trainings and knowledge sharing to enable its members to provide world-class service.

Doris Torres, PMTLAI director and chairperson for training and education, also disclosed that they are currently working with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for the development of a freight forwarding course for National Certification (NC) 2 to NC 4.

Torres explained the need for freight forwarder course so the manpower requirement of their industry could be met.

Meanwhile, Alberto noted the association represents industry concerns and intensify collaboration with with regulators and other stakeholders. She cited as one of their concerns the destination charges imposed by shipping companies, which are not being regulated.

The logistics sector has been grappling with the high destination charges, which would eventually be passed on by the traders to consumers.

The induction of the interim PMTLAI Cebu chapter officials was held Friday evening at the Casino officials and officiated by Alberto at the Casino Espanol de Cebu, Arlington Pond, Cebu City.

Elected as PMTLAI Cebu chapter president is Ms. Elaine Nolasco of Yusen Logistics Philippines Inc.

“The merging of these two associations is a milestone for the cargo and logistics group of Cebu since the PMTLAI is the only recognized logistics group not only by the Philippine government but also known internationally. This development will not only benefit us but I believe it will help us contribute to building a better Philippines” said Nolasco.

The rest of the Interim Officers who shall hold office until January of the year 2020 are vice president for air Loyd Omandam of Airspeed; vice president for Sea Ms. Rose Garcia of Container Freight Services; vice president for Land Jessie Cayanong of Prestige Warehousing and Logistics; corporate secretary Karl de Pio of Global Carrier Phils., Inc.; treasurer Jane Torralba of Pac-Atlantic 2100 Inc.; assistant treasurer Alma Pantoja of Nippon Express Phils.; auditor Mr. Clarito Fruelda of Airland and Sea; and press relation officer Edwin Alvarez of Mercury Freight.

Also chosen as officers are membership chair Yvette Espinosa of Meister Transport; membership co-chair Cecel Camacho of Pacific Concord; ethics/ standard chairJun Pingkian of Royal Cargo; training education chair Lemuel Tabada of Transmodal; training/education co-chair Evan Tieng of Agility Logistics; social responsibility chair Loy Badilla of Airlift Asia International; sports and fellowship chair Jovany Federiso of Ultimate Freight; and, ways and means chair Michael Igot of Orient Freight.

On the other hand, David Tieng of Agility and Joel Tahil of Yusen Logistics Philippines Inc. will serve as consultants./elb