CIDG-7 expects more GCTA surrenderers as deadline draws near but Josman Aznar still a now show

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is preparing to accept more “surrenderers” as the 15-day deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte for convicts released through the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law to surrender draws near.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Hector Amancia, deputy chief of CIDG-7, made sure he has the support of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) for any unexpected surrender that might transpire in the coming days.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital this afternoon, Amancia said he coordinated with the CCPO regarding the detention concerns in case there will be an influx of surrenderers between now and the deadline set on September 19, as the CIDG-7 detention facility could only accommodate 15 persons.

At present, the CIDG-7 is detaining 17 surrenderers, which is more than the number they can accommodate.

Amancia added they also sought help from the CIDG for additional security that would supervise the area and ensure the safety of the surrrenderers.

“We are constantly coordinating with our superiors as well as to how CIDG will proceed after the profiling process,” said Amancia.

Amancia assured that the surrenderers will not go hungry while under their supervision, as PRO-7, CCPO and CPPO have donated funds to ensure the prisoners as well the jail guards have enough supply of food.

On the other hand, authorities are yet to hear from Josman Aznar with only four days left before the deadline.

The CIDG-7 still did not receive a single message from the family of Aznar, one of the seven convicted in the abduction and disappearance of sisters Jacqueline and Marijoy Chiong in 1997.

While the GCTA-freed convicts have started to surrender and most of them were turned over to the custody of CIDG-7, there are no words yet from the family of Aznar as to when he will surrender.

Last September 7, two of the convicts in the Chiong sisters’ case, Ariel Balansag and Alberto Caño, surrendered to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in Manila.

Meanwhile, another convict released through GCTA has surrendered in Bacong, Negros Oriental.

Ferdinand Soliman Tinam-isan, 49, arrived at the Bacong Police station at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, to surrender.

A rape convict, Tinam-isan was serving nine years and four months imprisonment at the New Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City and was released last September 28, 2018.

Amancia again calls out to those convicted and freed under GCTA to surrender before or on the day of the deadline so they would not be considered as fugitives and be subjected to a manhunt./elb