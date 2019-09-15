Jpark Island Resort brings Philippines’ first Pororo-themed indoor park and rooms

Experience the magic in the country’s newest and biggest indoor themed park and character rooms.

This September 15, 2019, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu adds more exciting adventures to its current long list of fun activities as it opens the Pororo Park! Interactive games, which mostly are a first in the Philippines, are to be unveiled this September. Perfect for all ages, the Pororo Park consists of more than 20 fun games and activities which include Patty’s Merry-go-round, Eddy’s Sliding Car, Pororo Train, Tutu’s 4D Rider, Sliding Ball Pool, Crong’s Jungle Gym, Rodi’s Racing Game, Digital Sketch, Pororo Fishing Zone, an Aqua Play Zone, an indoor Giant Slide and so much more!

That doesn’t end just there! The Philippines’ only 5-star water park resort is only launching its’ newest Pororo-themed rooms that the kids and kids-at-heart will surely love! Twenty (20) Pororo-themed rooms will soon be home to interactive games called Touch-Touch, Gym Play and a Ball Pool.

Loopy’s Café will also be opened in time for the Pororo Park launching. Get your sweet treats at this newest dining outlet inside Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu.

You and your family will surely not run out of fun things to do at the Philippines’ only 5-star family water park resort.

Other fun activities inside Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu include Mini Golf, Giant Chess, Go Kart Bikes, a Kids Club and a whole lot more. Souvenir shops and a photo souvenir counter are also readily available for all guests.

Simply put, the perfect ways to keep cool under the sun is here. Bond with the family in this newest facility at Jpark Cebu and realize that summer never ends in the country’s premier water park.

Bring the entire fam now and experience the elusive mix of fun and luxury at a promo price! For full introductory promo details of Pororo Park access and Pororo-themed rooms, you may directly check @jparkislandresort on Facebook.

Prior reservations are needed. Applicable to new bookings only. Valid for Philippine local residents and foreigners with ACR. Non-cancellable; non-refundable. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (+63 32) 494 5000 / (+63 32) 380 0000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com or email [email protected]