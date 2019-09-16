Early morning fire burns down house in Banilad

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A fire razed a house at the Santo Niño Village in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at past midnight on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City received the alarm at 12:23 a.m. It was raised to third alarm around 12:37 a.m.

The bungalow type house owned by couple Cesar and Nedia Betansos, was already burned down when the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City declared fire out around 1:04 a.m., 30 minutes after the first fire alarm was received.

According to fire investigator Senior Fire Officer 3 Lorenzo Cabigas, the owner of the house narrated to him that before the fire, they heard the air conditioning unit in their room explode.

Cabigas said this might have started the fire.

The BFP declared the fire under control around 12:50 a.m.

The estimated property damage was pegged at P150,000.

The chief investigator, Senior Fire Officer 3 Lowel Opolentisima, said field investigators are in the fire scene to conduct follow-up investigation and to determine the total damage.

No one was reported injured during the fire. /bmjo