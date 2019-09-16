LOOK: Scrap collector hands over Philippine flag found in garbage

MANILA, Philippines — A scrap collector from Pozzorubio town in Pangasinan province has earned the praise of local police as he handed over a Philippine flag he found in a garbage bag.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine National Police-Pozzorubio said Nino Malanum of Barangay Imbalbalatong believes the Philippine flag is “sacred” and should be valued and respected.

“Sa una raw ay pangamba ang dulot nito sa kanya sapagkat natatakot siya baka siya ay kasuhan at mapagbintangan na siya ang nagtapon nito dahil alam niyang sagradong bagay ang kanyang napulot sa basurahan,” the police said.

“Ayaw din niyang iwanan na lamang ito kung saan. Kung kaya’t naisip niyang dalhin na lamang ito sa Pulisya bilang pagrespeto at pagpapahalaga sa napulot na sagradong tela,” it added.

The police also said Malanum’s laudable act will serve as an inspiration to them.

“Ang iyong ipinamalas na kabutihan sa pagpapahalaga at pagrespeto sa ating bandila ay aming hinahangaan. Hindi mo binalewala ang bandilang iyong napulot,” it said.

“Hindi mo tinangkang ito’y iwan sa kung saan o itapon sa basurahan. Isa kang tunay na Pilipino na magsisilbing inspirasyon sa amin,” it concluded. /je