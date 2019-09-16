CVFA ends PFF U-15 C’ships stint at fourth place after loss to Panay FA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) ended its stint in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships in fourth place.

This as the team lost to Panay FA, 2-0, on Sunday night, September 15, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

This gave the CVFA a final win-loss-draw record of 3-4-1, equivalent to 10 points.

The win also allowed the Panay FA to take the remaining slot and seal its place alongside the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) in the national finals in Manila.

Not only that, Panay FA took the top spot going into the national stage, dislodging NOFA with its 17 points and in the process ending the hopes of the Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) of holding on to the remaining spot for the finals stage.

Panay FA ended with 17 points owing to a 5-1-2 card while NOFA had 16 points with its 5-2-1 record.

NOSIRFA finished the regional eliminations with 15 points, owing to its 5-3-0 card.

Francis Adrian Botavara’s brace in the 16th and 43rd minutes sealed the slot for Panay FA.

CVFA president Rodney Orale said the boys gave it their best but it was evident that they were exhausted as they were also playing for their respective schools in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) league.

The team was manned by football players from Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) and St. Theresa’s College (STC). /bmjo