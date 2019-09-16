PDEA-7, BJMP search Minglanilla jail facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) conducted a search and seizure operation at the Minglanilla jail facility located in Barangay Tulay earlier today, September 16.

But no contraband were found during the search, says an advisory posted on the PDEA RO VII – Central Visayas Facebook page.

Photos below were grabbed from the PDEA RO VII – Central Visayas Facebook page.